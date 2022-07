There is nothing like a spot of Mallorca sunshine and food to recover from an injury! Rafa Nadal appears to be enjoying his holiday break on the island.

The tennis ace, who was forced to abandon Wimbledon through injury at the semi-finals, is relaxing on the island. His wife Xisca is expected their first child later this year.

Rafa has been out sailing on his yacht around the Mallorcan coastline. So far he hasn´t said how serious his injury is or how will it affect his tennis season.