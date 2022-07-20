On Saturday, the Guardia Civil arrested a British tourist, who had been accused of raping a British woman at a hotel in Magalluf.

On Friday night, the two, both aged around 20, met at a bar on the C. Punta Ballena. As well as drinking, they took drugs. They went to the hotel where the man was staying. The woman told the Guardia Civil that she couldn't remember anything once inside the hotel room until she regained consciousness and found the man on top of her.

He appeared in court in Palma on Monday and told the judge that the relations had been consensual. The prosecutor, based on evidence from investigators, did not request imprisonment and the court released him.