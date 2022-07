The director of a Palma kindergarten, arrested by the National Police on Wednesday, was released by a court on Thursday.

The police's family and women's unit acted in response to several complaints that had been lodged against the woman. These were complaints from parents and staff at the kindergarten.

Statements from those interviewed by police maintain that the children, aged three and four, were pinched, were tied to chairs, and even locked in closets.

It would appear that a particular tune, played at nap time, was making children cry. Parents came to realise the effect of this tune, the police saying that if the children did not fall asleep quickly, they would be punished.