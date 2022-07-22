A 50-year-old British tourist has returned to the UK after having paid a fine of 960 euros for indecent exposure.

On Wednesday, he was arrested by the Guardia Civil at a hotel in Paguera. This followed an incident around 9.30am on Monday morning. He was at the hotel pool and so was a 17-year-old girl. His genitals were visible and he started to feel them while staring at the girl and pointing a phone in her direction.

The girl and her mother didn't do anything about this until they heard from other guests that they had witnessed the man acting in the same way. The hotel staff were notified, and reports were made to the Guardia Civil. He spent Wednesday night in the cells before being taken before the court on Thursday.