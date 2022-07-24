The parents of a disabled boy have asked for help on social media to locate a walker that has been adapted to special needs and is valued at 4,000 euros. They are also wanting to trace the person who stole it.

Around 4.30am on Sunday, the walker was taken from a van that was parked on the Avda. Sant Ferran, only a short distance from the Palma police headquarters.

The parents have reported the theft to the National Police, and security cameras have images of a man with a white shirt and dark trousers who is carrying the walker.