The parents of a disabled boy have asked for help on social media to locate a walker that has been adapted to special needs and is valued at 4,000 euros. They are also wanting to trace the person who stole it.
The parents of a disabled boy have asked for help on social media to locate a walker that has been adapted to special needs and is valued at 4,000 euros. They are also wanting to trace the person who stole it.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.