The heatwave is coming to an end and temperatures will start dropping from tomorrow by as much as 10 degrees. However, the heat will have its final say today with high temperatures, even higher than those registered on Sunday, which has already been proclaimed as the hottest day of the year.

It will be in the north of the island (Pollensa and Acudia areas) where the temperatures will drop the most from tomorrow.

The top temperature on Sunday reached the 40 degrees Centigrade mark in Sa Pobla, beating the record temperature of the year which stood at 39.7 degrees. We can expect similar weather for today. The highest temperature ever record was in Muro in 1994 when 44 degrees Centigrade was registered. The rest of the island on Sunday had temperatures of between 37 and 38 degrees.

Top temperatures: 40 Sa Pobla 39 Pollença 39 Colònia de Sant Pere 38 Porreres 38 Petra 38 Santa María 38 Sineu 38 Manacor 37 Binissalem 37 Artà 37 Llucmajor 37 Campos 37 Escorca, Lluc 37 Muro 37 Andratx, Sant Elm 36 Palma, Universitat 36 Port de Pollença.