The Europe Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards (WTA) will be held in 2022 at the Hilton Mallorca Galatzo in Spain. On October 1, 2022, a gala reception will be held, and attendees will include the leading figures in world tourism,

The WTA’s Europe categories will accept votes until the clock strikes midnight on August 8. Travel industry professionals, members of the media, and consumers of tourism can all cast votes, and the nominee who receives the most votes overall in each category will be named the winner of the World Travel Award at the red carpet Europe Gala Ceremony 2022, which will be hosted by Mallorca.

The Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, which just recently opened its doors, is the newest addition to the expanding portfolio of hotels owned and operated by Hilton in Spain. The property features three swimming pools, two pool bars, a variety of culinary options, and a spa and wellness centre that is 1,500 square metres in size. The grounds cover 50,000 square metres and offer breathtaking views of the Balearic Islands.