Animal rights party Progreso en Verde has called a demonstration against the exploitation of horses for this Saturday, July 30, at 6.30pm on the Passeig Born in Palma.

In support of this, the animal rights association Anima Naturalis has launched a petition against the use of horse carriages in Palma. A target of 7,000 signatures had almost been reached by Tuesday afternoon.

Progreso en Verde has meanwhile announced that it will file a lawsuit for insults and slander against carriage operators Carlos Cortés and Manuel Vargas if they do not retract statements in which they accused animal rights supporters and the party itself of harassment and racism.