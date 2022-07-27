Horse carriages in Palma continue to be a controversial issue. | Patricia Lozano
Animal rights party Progreso en Verde has called a demonstration against the exploitation of horses for this Saturday, July 30, at 6.30pm on the Passeig Born in Palma.
Horse carriages in Palma continue to be a controversial issue. | Patricia Lozano
Animal rights party Progreso en Verde has called a demonstration against the exploitation of horses for this Saturday, July 30, at 6.30pm on the Passeig Born in Palma.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Total support for finally ending the use of animals on the streets. Electric carriages are the way to go. To facilitate this change the council should buy all the horses at a fair market price, then make sure they go to good homes or a decent retirement location. They should offer free charging points for the electric carriages as an extra incentive. It appears that this trade is controlled by the gypsies. Make it worth their while and they will change . Appeal to their sense of what is right and you will get nowhere.