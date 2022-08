It very much looks like Mallorca is going to be the new home for Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna is making “big plans” for their future, starting with moving to Mallorca into a new £27million home near Andratx, according to reports in Germany.

The family are set to head to the island as part of their new life with children Gina-Maria and F1 driver son Mick. German magazine Die Bunte, claims Corinna has “big plans for the sunny island”.

Mallorca has always been a favourite place to visit for the Schumacher family and now it looks set to be their new home as the family of four begin a new chapter of their life.

The magazine also reports that racing hero Schumacher has even made visits to Mallorca, travelling by helicopter, to view the property named Villa Yasmin.