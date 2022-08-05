In Palma on Friday, Spain's minister for industry, trade and tourism, Reyes Maroto, highlighted Balearics tourism leadership this summer, "which has made it the region with the greatest economic reactivation and job creation, a situation that will be extended in the coming months".

Maroto described the tourism season in the whole of the country as "excellent" and pointed to "positive" forecasts for the autumn and the winter.

Asked about the impact of price increases, the minister observed that "inflation is not reducing the desire to travel and I am confident that Spanish government measures will make it possible to maintain this trend in autumn and winter". She also highlighted an increase in tourist spending to pre-pandemic levels. "This shows that the exit from the crisis has been made by betting on quality."