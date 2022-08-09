Juan Pedro Yllanes, the Balearic minister for energy transition, said on Monday that he doesn't expect any loss of tourists due to the Spanish government's energy-saving measures.

The decree setting out these measures comes into force on Wednesday. Among other things, it establishes a minimum temperature of 27 degrees for air conditioning in summer in public buildings. For hotels, this applies to communal areas but not to rooms.

Yllanes added that tourists from northern Europe will understand that there is an energy crisis, so the measures "will not surprise them" and nor will they have any effect on holiday activity.

The Spanish government has been clarifying aspects of the decree, pointing out that the minimum can be 25 degrees in certain instances, such as in bars.