The National Police report that a 73-year-old French tourist was arrested in Palma after a cruise ship docked. He was accused with the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

The man was initially detained by the ship's security personnel. He had attempted to put his arm round her and kiss her in a lift. Cameras showed that he had earlier been following the girl and keeping close to her at a party.

The girl pushed him away and told her parents what had happened. They in turn contacted security. When the ship arrived in Palma, the captain reported the incident. The police were told that as this had occurred in international waters on a ship with a Maltese flag, there could be complications. Following consultation, a Palma judge ordered that the man should be arrested and that the National Police should take charge of the investigation.