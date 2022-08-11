The leader of the Council of Mallorca, Cati Cladera, was shown the yellow card this morning by her coalition partners over a 1.8 million euro sponsorship deal with Real Mallorca football club.

The Council have agreed to sponsor the first division club and their stadium will continue to be called Visit Mallorca Estadi and the team will also promote the island on their shirts.

But Mes and Podemos, the two parties which rule the Council alongside Cladera´s Socialist Party, have launched a scathing attack on Cladera accusing her of keeping them in the dark and making a deal with the opposition Partido Popular. The two year deal has attracted criticism but the Council has said that it would help promote the islands across the globe.

Cladera won the support of the Partido Popular and the right-wing party said that they would support the deal if they win office in next year´s local elecions. Meanwhile, Mes and Podemos are demanding an urgent meeting.