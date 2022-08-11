The leader of the Council of Mallorca, Cati Cladera, was shown the yellow card this morning by her coalition partners over a 1.8 million euro sponsorship deal with Real Mallorca football club.
The leader of the Council of Mallorca, Cati Cladera, was shown the yellow card this morning by her coalition partners over a 1.8 million euro sponsorship deal with Real Mallorca football club.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.