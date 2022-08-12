Silvia Montejano, the general secretary of the CCOO union's services federation in the Balearics, is pointing to the high level of job mobility within the hospitality sector. This isn't upward mobility but moving to the same jobs because they offer better working conditions. It is estimated that out of some 150,000 workers in the sector, around 10,000 have changed their jobs this summer.

Given a shortage of labour, employers who can afford to have been offering better conditions in order to attract staff - more flexible hours, salary increases and more limited workloads are reasons for changing jobs. The shortage, Montejano explains, is partly due to the high cost of accommodation. This is deterring movement to Mallorca and the Balearics for employment purposes.

Another factor that makes it difficult to retain staff is the payment of loyalty bonuses under the current agreement for the hospitality sector. A consultant, Carlos Sedano, says that the new agreement, which is scheduled to come into effect from April 2023, needs to address this. "Twenty years ago there was the possibility of paying a loyalty bonus to workers for staying with the company." Under the existing framework, this is impossible.

Employers are meanwhile having to be careful how they treat staff. The slightest criticism, and they leave. Hotel chains are said to be very cautious in this regard for fear of being left without enough staff.