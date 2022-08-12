Rapid intervention by lifeguards at the Torà beach in Paguera saved the life of a 72-year-old Czech tourist who had suffered a heart attack while swimming.

Around midday on Friday, lifeguards saw that the female tourist was motionless. They took her from the water and after twenty minutes of resuscitation she recovered her pulse.

The woman was later taken to a clinic in Palma. Her daughter, with whom she is staying in Paguera, says that her mother suffers from health problems.