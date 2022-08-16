The number of bed-sits available to rent in the Balearics has fallen by 45% over the last year, in line with the sharp reduction in the stock of rental housing, according to a report published by idealista, the real estate marketplace for southern Europe.

Even so, the variations in the available stock have been uneven in the Spanish provincial capitals. In most of them, the drop in available product has been very pronounced, with falls of over 70% in Palma (-78%), Barcelona (-73%) and San Sebastian (-71%). They are followed by reductions in Malaga (-62%), Madrid (-59%), Guadalajara (-55%), Alicante (-54%), Tarragona (-53%) and Girona (-53%), which complete the list of capitals where supply has been reduced by less than half.

San Sebastian, in northern Spain, is the city with the most expensive room rentals in Spain, reaching 460 euros per month on average. It is followed by Barcelona (450 euros), Madrid (420 euros), Palma (400 euros), Bilbao (370 euros), Malaga (350 euros) and Pamplona (350 euros).

Ciudad Real is, on the other hand, the cheapest city among those analyzed by idealista (175 euros per month), followed by Palencia (200 euros), Jaén (200 euros), Cáceres (200 euros) and Ávila (210 euros).

People who share an apartment in Spain have a similar profile to the one they had last year, although the average age has risen by one year to 34 years: they live in the centre of large cities, do not smoke or allow smoking in the home and do not have or allow pets.