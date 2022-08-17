Residents of Sa Rapita have drawn attention to graffiti and neglect affecting an example of maritime heritage - the Pere Ignasi stone boatshed.

Apart from the graffiti, they point to a lack of maintenance. As the boatshed is within maritime-terrestrial public domain, the Costas Authority is responsible for it. Campos town hall cannot intervene and undertake restoration. Since 2005, the boatshed has been listed by the Council of Mallorca.

In neighbouring Llucmajor, there are similar complaints. These are to do with the S'Estelella machine gun nest. PSOE at the town hall have stated on social media that they "condemn the act of vandalism" and hope that those responsible are identified and are met with "the full weight of the law".

Llucmajor has recently adopted tougher new measures to tackle graffiti.