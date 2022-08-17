It happens whenever there is poor weather in the summer - tourists head for Palma, and Palma is therefore packed out.

Operation Cloud is activated when there is poor weather. But what is it supposed to achieve? The car parks fill up and there are traffic jams. Unless police manage to prevent them, drivers who are unaware of the ACIRE restrictions enter these restricted areas, such as by the Cathedral. Fines will follow. Alternatives, such as the buses, are rammed; they tend to be anyway.

For shops and bars, the poor weather is good news as there are that many more potential customers, but the fact is that Palma can become all but gridlocked. And it's always the same.