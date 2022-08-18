Calle Sant Carles, in Calvia is the second most expensive street in Spain to buy a home, with an average price of 9.4 million euros, according to data from the real estate portal idealista.

The most exclusive street in Spain to buy a property is located on the Costa del Sol and covers the entire Coto Zagaleta residential estate, in the municipality of Benahavís.

Here the owners are asking an average of 9.9 million euros for anyone who wants to buy one of its luxurious homes.

Third place goes to Calle del Camino del Sur, in the luxurious La Moraleja urbanisation in the Community of Madrid, with an average asking price of 8.4 million euros. This price is higher than its neighbour Camino del Golf, also in La Moraleja, which is in fourth place with 7.1 million euros.

Next, also on the Costa del Sol, in fifth position is the A-397 road in Benahavís, whose owners are asking an average of seven million euros for their exclusive homes.

It is followed by the Paseo de la Marquesa Viuda Aldama, in the La Moraleja urbanisation, with 6.9 million euros.

Between sixth and ninth place in this luxurious ranking are three streets on Mallorca, all above six million euros.

They are Avenida Portals Vells, in Calvia, with an average of 6.7 million euros; Calle Pagell, in Andratx, with 6.6 million euros; and Calle Binicaubell, in Palma, with 6.5 million euros.