Animal-rights party Progreso en Verde are to denounce another instance of a horse in Palma falling to the ground. Around 10am on Sunday, the horse was pulling a carriage near to the Balearic Parliament building when it fell.

Progreso en Verde have criticised Palma police for not having taken any action and not having checked the horse's condition. The party claims that rather than taking the horse to the stables, it was forced to continue pulling the carriage. The driver has denied this. "It's a lie. After the accident, the horse did not continue working." (It's not clear what caused the horse to fall.)

Progreso en Verde say that they will denounce the facts to the Prosecutor's Office.