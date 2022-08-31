A probe has been launched at the private clinic in Palma which is treating tennis ace Rafa Nadal´s pregnant wife, Xisca Perello.

According to a report in our sister publication Ultima Hora and written by Julian Aguirre hospital bosses are trying to establish how the news was leaked to the media.

Xisca, whose condition is not serious, is being treated in a private area of the clinic which has limited access. She has been there for the last week. Infact friends and family are able to come and go using a back entrance.

When Rafa Nadal announced that they were expecting a child he asked for their privacy to be respected by the media.

According to our sister newspaper a "thorough" investigation is underway at the hospital to discover who leaked the story which made headline news across the globe.