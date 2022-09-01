The Balearic ministry for energy transition is requesting 15 million euros of tourist tax revenue for three projects designed to reduce energy consumption and improve efficiency.

One of these, for four million euros, is for the granting of aid to replace front doors and windows with more efficient ones. Priority will be given to homes where people are in vulnerable situations.

The minister, Juan Pedro Yllanes, says that "energy efficiency of homes has to be a fundamental pillar in reducing their consumption, whether properties are strictly residential or for tourist use". "Air conditioning represents the most significant part of energy consumption in homes, more than 60%. Replacement is relatively simple and energy savings can be very significant. This will also generate employment and an economic activity that should be taken into account."

A second project is for sustainable "micromobility" - five million euros for personal mobility vehicles, mainly electric bicycles. This would include aid for bike rental companies.

The third project, for six million euros, is for the substitution of conventional lighting systems in government buildings with LED lighting. Yllanes explains: "The public sector has to set an example in energy efficiency measures, and the objective is to save at least 20% compared to current consumption."