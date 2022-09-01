The Asaja agricultural businesses association in the Balearics wants the ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food to push for nine million euros of tourist tax revenue for five projects it has identified. One of these, with initial funding of 1.5 million euros, is for the reuse of treated water for agriculture. Investment would be needed for water conduction systems from treatment plants to farms.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.