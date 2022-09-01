The Asaja agricultural businesses association in the Balearics wants the ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food to push for nine million euros of tourist tax revenue for five projects it has identified. One of these, with initial funding of 1.5 million euros, is for the reuse of treated water for agriculture. Investment would be needed for water conduction systems from treatment plants to farms.

The other projects are for the rebuilding of dry-stone walls, an emergency plan in the fight against the xylella fastidiosa bacterium, investment in the nuts sector, and clearance of residues that can spread fires.

Proposals for tourist tax funding are currently being worked on and presented. Decisions on spending will be made in a few weeks' time. The government's estimated revenue from the tourist tax this year is around 140 million euros.