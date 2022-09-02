Pay agreements recently reached apply to some 10,000 employees in the Balearics, with the highest increase having been 15.65% for the car-rental sector (2,100 employees; 250 companies). This is, it should be noted, over four years. Lower increases are for fewer years - six per cent over two years for coach operator employees (just under 2,000 workers with 21 companies); 10.5% over three years for public transport bus companies (600 workers); and eight per cent over two years for 5,500 employees in the private health sector.
Balearic pay agreements of up to 15%
Unions have been talking about 10% a year for hospitality
