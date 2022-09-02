Iago Negueruela (right) and the director-general for employment, Llorenç Pou, on Friday. | Govern de les Illes Balears
In August, the number of people signed on for work with social security in the Balearics topped 600,000 for the first time - 606,422. As well as a first for the month of August, employment kept pace with July, which is typically the month when there is highest employment. Unemployment was up two per cent compared with July, but an unemployment rate of 5.5% remained the same; 35,758 people were unemployed last month.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.