The summer may be drawing to a close but the super yachts keep on sailing into Mallorca.

The latest to moor up in Puerto Portals is the 207-foot (63 meters) Artisan (formerly Metis) which was built in 2019.

Based on luxury brand Benetti’s 63-metre platform, but with significant modifications, Boat International revealed that the billionaire owner requested an extra deck that would house a gym and a yoga room and a children’s room, joined by a separate cabin for the nanny.

Famous designer Giorgio M. Cassetta went all out with the exterior structure of this modified vessel, and it was worth it – that same year, Metis won the prestigious “World Yacht Trophies” award for the best exterior design.

She was built and owned by German billionaire Wilhelm Beier, founder of a successful pharmaceutical company, who sold the super yacht after two years. Beier is a German entrepreneur and owner of the pharmaceutical company Dermapharm. He has a reported fortune of two billion dollars.

The stunningly-extravagant interior, by Bannenberg & Rowell Design, features expensive materials in neutral shades of brown and bronze, and it was reported that Beier also brought on another interior designer to add the finishing touches, such as the surprising Samurai armour in one of the salons. Speaking of lavish details, the formal dining room flaunts a bespoke wine fridge covered in leather, with metallic and wooden trims.

Metis can accommodate up to 12 guests in eight cabins, with the generous owner’s suite also being custom-designed. Another remarkable detail is the special heating system on the upper deck so that the guests on board can dine in the open air, even during the cold season.

She was sold for an estimated 60 million euros.