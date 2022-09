On Friday, the National Police arrested a 48-year-old Spaniard for robberies from hotel rooms in Playa de Palma.

The police attributed six robberies to an individual who has a criminal record for similar offences. He broke into the rooms after climbing on to balconies. Because he would climb up to the balconies, he has been dubbed 'Spiderman'.

Stolen items, including phones and watches, are valued at around 6,000 euros. Most of these items have been recovered and will be returned to their owners.

A court in Palma ordered him to prison.