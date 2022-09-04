Some fifty officers were involved in raids. | Policia Nacional / Policia Local de Palma

Andrew Ede Palma 04/09/2022 12:52
On Thursday, fifty officers from the Palma and National Police took part in raids on addresses in the Camp Redó district.

This was the latest phase of the anti-drugs 'Operation Vulcan III'. There were four raids, and six arrests were made - five Spaniards and one German. They have been charged with the trafficking of drugs and for belonging to a criminal organisation.

The operation started in February and targeted a group who were selling drugs in the Corea part of Camp Redó. Some time after the police intervention in February, there was a reactivation of the drugs trade. Four properties were identified. Three of these were sales points - one for cocaine, one for hashish and the other for marijuana. Surveillance verified that there were regular flows of "customers" to each address.