The Balearics’ water reserves have entered drought pre-alert status, standing at 46% in August, three percentage points less than the previous month and with a situation that is the same as last year.

In a press release, the Ministry of Environment has said that, by islands, all have suffered a decline in water resources, except Minorca which remains at 43%; Ibiza fell from 55% to 49%; Mallorca, from 53% to 49%, and Formentera, from 39% to 37%.

As a result, Manacor-Felanitx, North Tramuntana and Ibiza have been placed on pre-alert standing, joining Pla de Mallorca, Arta, Migjorn de Mallorca and Formentera.

Only Minorca, South Tramuntana and Palma-Alcudia remain in a “normal standing”.

According to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the islands as a whole had a wet August, with 24 l/m2, slightly above the average of 20 l/m2.