Five male suspects, two of them minors, have been arrested by the National Police for robbing tourists while they were swimming in the early hours of the morning in the Playa de Palma.

The detainees are a Spanish man aged 23, two Moroccans aged 20 and 29 and two minors who allegedly committed the two thefts on Tuesday at dawn, one of them at 1.30 am and the second at 3.30 am in the Playa de Palma.

In the first of the alleged thefts, plainclothes officers saw a group of four people stealthily entering the beach to steal the belongings of tourists who were in the water.

On seeing the action, the police officers stopped and searched the group and found seized several mobile phones and cash which was returned to the victims.

The second of the thefts took place two hours later, when another National Police officer saw a young man who on the beach hiding behind a pile of deck chairs before stealing a handbag belonging to another tourist enjoying a swim.

The police searched the suspect, who was carrying two mobile phones and cash that was not his, which was returned to the injured parties.