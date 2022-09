Between 9am on Friday and 10.45am on Saturday, twenty migrant boats with 358 people arrived in different parts of the Balearics. The boats were mostly intercepted at sea off Formentera, Ibiza, Cabrera and Mallorca, the greatest influx having been between 1.30am and 10.45am on Saturday - 211 people and twelve boats.

Because of the numbers of migrants, the National Police have again set up tents at the old Son Tous barracks in Palma. The cells in Palma and Manacor have limited capacity, so the tents will be used - as they have been in the past - to hold the migrants while they are being processed.

To date, 1,348 migrants and 96 boats have arrived in the Balearics this year.