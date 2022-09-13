On April 29 this year, a van was stolen in Muro. It was to be used for four robberies or attempted robberies over a period of less than twelve hours on April 30.
Between 9.20am and 9.30am, two men, their faces covered, threatened an employee at a tobacconists in Llubi. The woman refused to hand over money. The pair tried to open the till with a knife. When a customer entered the shop, they ran off.
Around half an hour later, again with a knife and their faces covered, they threatened two people at a pharmacy in Santa Maria del Camí. They fled with the cash register, which contained around 300 euros, and keys to the owner's home. That afternoon, they went to a tobacconists in Santa Maria and left with the till.
At 7pm, this time in Palma, they went to a supermarket and attempted to take cash from a till. On this occasion, one of the pair was held and arrested shortly afterwards. The other robber fled the scene and was arrested a week later.
Both Spanish, they have been in custody since their arrests. The Prosecutor's Office is to demand sentences of eighteen years for both of them.
