Late on Thursday afternoon, Guardia Civil and Mallorca firefighters rescued the body of a foreign woman who died suddenly while on an excursion in the Cala Egos area of Andratx.



According to sources from the emergency services, several people alerted 112 minutes after 17.00 hours that a hiker had started to feel unwell and had collapsed while walking in a the hills.

Several units of the fire brigade and the Mountain Rescue Group of the Guardia Civil (GREIM) were quickly mobilised.

The rescue of the deceased lasted just over two hours because the area was difficult to access.

Finally, the body was airlifted by a Guardia Civil helicopter to where an ambulance was waiting, and a vehicle from the funeral parlour, which transferred the body to the Forensic Anatomical Institute.

The woman, according to medical sources, had underlying health problems.