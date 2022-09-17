Three people - two men and one woman - were killed in the early hours of Saturday morning after a Volkswagen Scirocco collided with a truck on the MA-30 in Palma.

Shortly after 3am, the driver of the car apparently lost control and crashed into the truck head-on. Three of the four occupants of the car were killed instantly. The accident was on the road between Al Campo and Mercapalma.

There were two people in the truck, who are believed to have been uninjured, while there is a reserved prognosis for the fourth person (a woman) in the car.