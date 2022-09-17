Three people - two men and one woman - were killed in the early hours of Saturday morning after a Volkswagen Scirocco collided with a truck on the MA-30 in Palma.
Three killed in Palma car and truck collision
Also in News
- Woman dies while sunbathing on Mallorcan beach
- Storm batters Mallorca and causes serious flooding
- Inca and Alaro hit by heavy rains as storms finally arrive, watch live on our webcams
- Mallorca moved up to level two orange alert for heavy storms
- Covid travel restrictions remain in place for Britons heading to the Balearics
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.