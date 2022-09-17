The fatal accident in Son Ferriol, Palma in the early hours of Saturday morning was at a blackspot where two Palma teenagers were killed in May last year. On that occasion, a VW Polo crossed into the wrong lane and crashed into a motorcycle. The rider and a passenger, aged 18 and 19, were killed instantly. There have been other accidents along this stretch of road in the past, some of them fatal.
