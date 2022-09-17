The fatal accident in Son Ferriol, Palma in the early hours of Saturday morning was at a blackspot where two Palma teenagers were killed in May last year. On that occasion, a VW Polo crossed into the wrong lane and crashed into a motorcycle. The rider and a passenger, aged 18 and 19, were killed instantly. There have been other accidents along this stretch of road in the past, some of them fatal.

The Guardia Civil are continuing their investigations into what happened on Saturday morning. They are waiting to be able to talk to the only survivor - a 21-year-old woman who is in hospital in a serious condition and who had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters. Two of three people who died weren't carrying documentation, and so officers are attempting to identify them.

The driver of the truck, who has said that there was nothing he could have done to avoid the impact, tested negative for alcohol and drugs.