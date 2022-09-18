Guardia Civil investigations into the case of an eleven-year-old boy subjected to bullying have concluded. Officers have found no criminal evidence in respect of teachers and monitors, while the children who recorded a video, which shows the boy (Izan) being bullied, are not liable because of their ages.

A report has been handed to the Prosecutor's Office for Minors, which could pursue its own measures, the Guardia also suggesting that the bullying had not been as enduring as the family has maintained.

Officers from the Guardia's unit for women and minors took statements from teachers at the primary school in Lloseta (Es Puig) and from those in charge of the activity at the school, during which the bullying incident was recorded. The Guardia also requested a report on the incident from Lloseta's police tutor.

Izan's mother gave a statement and other parents were interviewed. The conclusion was that the incident had been planned and synchronised but that there was not evidence to believe that it was more than a prank.