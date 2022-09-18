<p>A 65-year-old female tourist, Spanish, drowned on Sunday afternoon at the main beach in<strong> Alcudia<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>At around quarter to three, <strong>emergency services<\/strong> were called to the beach, where lifeguards were attempting to revive the woman.<\/p>\r\n<p>Despite the efforts of medics, the woman died at the scene.<\/p>
This situation is becoming rather frequent, do the hounds of journalism not think this is rather odd and start investigating? I have been made aware of the 1000 a week of unaccountable deaths in UK and to me this sudden regular drowning/cardiac arrest seem to be way above any year before. The unaccountable deaths in UK rose after the second booster (4) and I do wonder if this is attached to the vaccine? I also wonder what will happen when the Autumn "booster" comes along, the only people I feel who will benefit with this "jab" are the undertakers. Surely these deaths should be investigated by people who have nothing to gain from selling the "jab" syndrome. It is a pity that Spain are making an exception with Brits for paperwork in order to visit the country or has the EU promised recompense for the lack of UK visitors. I also still wonder why an international driving licence is not acceptable for UK residents in Spain.