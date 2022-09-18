Alcudia beach, Mallorca

Alcudia18/09/2022
A 65-year-old female tourist, Spanish, drowned on Sunday afternoon at the main beach in Alcudia.

At around quarter to three, emergency services were called to the beach, where lifeguards were attempting to revive the woman.

Despite the efforts of medics, the woman died at the scene.