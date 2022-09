On Thursday afternoon, a 74-year-old British male tourist, who had lost consciousness while swimming, was pulled from the sea at Sant Elm beach by another swimmer.

Once on the sand, two foreign doctors, on holiday in Mallorca and who were on the beach, went to his aid. They started CPR, while waiting for the arrival of the emergency services. After almost an hour, he recovered his pulse and was then immediately taken to hospital.

The emergency services left the beach to applause from beachgoers.