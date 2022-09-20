It was not only one of the hottest summers on record ... the sea temperature was literally in the same boat. According to the Port Authority the record was broken on August 11 off the coast of the island of Dragonera with a temperature of 31.34 degrees and then again on August 25 31.36 degrees, an all-time record.

Bathers moaned that there was little point going for a swim because the water was so warm it wasn't refreshing.

There is growing concern over the high water temperatures in the Mediterranean because of their impact on wildlife. Calls have also been made locally to tackle the problem of global warming blamed for the high sea temperatures.