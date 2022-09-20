<p>An <strong>80-year-old German man<\/strong> drowned on Tuesday afternoon in a pool at a property in Cala Egos, Santanyi.<\/p>\r\n<p>The 061 health emergency service says that<strong> relatives<\/strong> found him unconscious in the water. They pulled him out, called 112 and attempted CPR.<\/p>\r\n<p><strong>Ambulances<\/strong> were rapidly on the scene, but medics could do no more than certify his death.<\/p>\r\n<p><\/p>
