Ambulance in Mallorca

Medics could only certify his death. | Europa Press

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterSantanyi20/09/2022 19:03
0

An 80-year-old German man drowned on Tuesday afternoon in a pool at a property in Cala Egos, Santanyi.

The 061 health emergency service says that relatives found him unconscious in the water. They pulled him out, called 112 and attempted CPR.

Ambulances were rapidly on the scene, but medics could do no more than certify his death.