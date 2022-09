The man who died on Monday afternoon after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment building in Palma was attempting a robbery.

This is the conclusion of the National Police homicide squad. Once he had been identified, police suspected that the man, identified as J.R. aged 56, had been attempting a robbery. He had a long criminal record, mostly for robbery. Witness statements backed up these police suspicions.