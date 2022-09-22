Residents, workers and business owners on C. Espartero in Palma, where a bus crashed on Wednesday, believe that on this occasion it was lucky that no one was seriously injured or worse. They all argue that there is a need to control the traffic, one resident explaining that the road lanes are narrow, the kerbs are very low and vehicles travel very fast. "A few months ago a woman was run over, and seriously so. This time, it was lucky that no one was passing."
