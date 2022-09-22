This summer was one of the hottest on record in the Balearics with a record 44.5ºC registered in Formentera in August.

Furthermore, Mallorca had to endure three prolonged extreme heat waves and the summers are forecast to continue getting hotter and this does not appear to bode well for tourism.

According to a recent survey most Britons think Spain, Greece, and Turkey will be ‘too hot’ to visit by 2027, as climate change drives temperatures up.

According to a UK survey by InsureandGo - a specialist travel insurance provider - climate change is altering people’s holiday expectations.

In a poll of more than 2,000 respondents, 71 per cent thought that parts of Europe would be too hot to visit over summer by 2027.

The results are “staggering,” says Chris Rolland, CEO of InsureandGo travel insurance.

“UK holiday makers are really paying attention to what is going on in the world in terms of global warming.

“Though the picture may seem worrying now, there is hope that these predictions will not come to fruition if we can get a collective handle on climate change by sticking to net zero targets and reducing our overall consumption.”