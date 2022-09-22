Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the role of Princess Diana in the Netflix smash-hit, The Crown, appeared on set in Puerto Andratx this morning as filming continues on series 6 of the popular programme.

Debicki, who is no stranger to the island after scenes for Series 5 were filmed here last year along with the Night Manager in which she co-starred alongside Hugh Laurie, was photographed in a small boat which was acting as the tender for the Jonikal, the yacht owned by the Al Fayed family. Princess Diana was photographed on board shortly before her death.

Filming has been taking place across the island. Earlier this week Son Bonet aerodrome was transformed into the airport of the Caribbean island of Mustique, much loved by Princess Margaret played by Lesley Manville. Filming has also been taking place at a house in Andratx.

The Crown will be filming on the island for at least a month with Series 6 being shown next year. Series 5 is due to be released in November.