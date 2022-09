The Cunard super liner and flagship of the Merchant fleet, the Queen Elizabeth II, docked in Palma this morning with an estimated 2,000 passengers on board. With her red and black funnels, the house colours of the Cunard line, she made quite a sight on a grey day in the port of Palma.

She was launched in 2010 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at a ceremony which took place at Southampton after she was built in Italy. Initially she was registered in Southampton but this was changed to Bermuda so that weddings could take place on board.

The Queen Elizabeth is one of three liners in the Cunard fleet, the others being Queen Mary and Queen Victoria.

She shares her name with the flagship of the Royal Navy the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth which visited Palma last November.

Her 2,000 passengers brought some cheer to Palma restaurants and shops.