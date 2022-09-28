British tourists heading to Spain and the Balearics were warned this morning that a seven day break could cost them 500 pounds sterling (about 600 euros) more than it did just 12 months ago.

The findings, from foreign exchange expert eurochange, follow a year-on-year comparison of accomodation fees, restaurant meals, car hire and currency exchange rates, which reveal significant annual increases across the board in Spain.

As the sum doesn´t include flights, which have risen in price by almost 50 percent in the space of a year, the total cost is even higher.

Inflation in Spain is running at about 10 percent an there have been important cost rises across the board. Restaurants and bars in Mallorca have been forced to raise their prices because of higher operating prices.

The news comes as sterling tumbles against major world currencies and there is already concern within the local tourist industry that the spending power of British tourists will be hit.