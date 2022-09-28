British tourists heading to Spain and the Balearics were warned this morning that a seven day break could cost them 500 pounds sterling (about 600 euros) more than it did just 12 months ago.
Autumn holiday to Mallorca could cost you 500 pounds more, says research
Big rise in 12 months
Also in News
- British driving licence deal could be "tied to agreement over Gibraltar"
- A night of heavy rain and destruction in Mallorca
- Spanish fury over British paella sandwich! Follow our perfect paella recipe
- When your English is only good enough for Magalluf!
- Briton arrested for sexual advances on Liverpool flight
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.