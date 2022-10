Tokyo is a Shiba Inu. She was one of 25 puppies rescued by the Guardia Civil from a pet shop in Palma in January this year. The dogs were being kept in very poor and overcrowded conditions.

As with all the other dogs, Tokyo, valued at more than 3,000 euros, was made available for adoption. In order to adopt her, Mar Rosales, a veterinary assistant and a volunteer at the Son Reus animal centre in Palma, had to face "overwhelming bureaucracy" and even pass an exam on Palma bylaws regarding the possession and walking of dogs.

Tokyo found her new home in May. Mar admits that it has been a struggle. She had little control over her emotions, which was why she bit at times. But she is now acclimatised to her new environment, playing with her three dog companions and even sleeping on the same bed as her owner, which would previously have been unthinkable. "I am happy to see her happy. I can't ask for more after everything she's been through."