Andrei and Mari Angels, are not only celebrating being parents for the first time they also came face to face with Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca in the hospital shortly before Rafa Junior was born on Saturday.

"My little boy was born on Thursday. So I already knew I would be able to go home soon. This morning (Saturday), around 9:30 a.m., I was being taken for a test and suddenly, in the middle of the corridor, I bumped into a couple, accompanied by an orderly, who were on their way to the delivery room. I was going to wish them good luck, but at that moment I realized that they were Rafa Nadal and his wife. Look, I couldn't believe it. Rafa greeted us very kindly, with a bon dia", said Mari Àngels, after leaving the hospital.

Rafa and Mery's first born, who will bear the tennis player's name, is in good health, like his mother, so next week, unless there are any surprises, he will be able to go home surrounded by his family and the love of everyone.