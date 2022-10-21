At 236,000 tons she is almost twice the size of the US Navy's super-carriers and almost four times bigger than the largest ship ever built for the Royal Navy, the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth. The Wonder of the Seas is the biggest ship in the world and she will drop anchor in Palma on Monday with up to 7,000 passengers on board.
World's biggest cruise ship docks in Palma on Monday
Total capacity of 7,000 passengers
Also in News
- "Rafa Nadal and Xisca are concentrating looking after their son in the privacy of their own home"
- Spain scraps all Covid controls for British visitors at midnight Thursday
- Environmentalists insisting on demolition of Palma beach restaurant
- British-run Club hits back at Palma council over demolition plans
- 15 people arrested in Palma for swindling more than a million euros with the “love scam”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.