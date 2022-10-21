At 236,000 tons she is almost twice the size of the US Navy's super-carriers and almost four times bigger than the largest ship ever built for the Royal Navy, the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth. The Wonder of the Seas is the biggest ship in the world and she will drop anchor in Palma on Monday with up to 7,000 passengers on board.

Wonder of the Seas measures 1,188 feet (362 m) in length and has a gross tonnage of 236,857 across 18 decks. This ship accommodates 5,734 passengers at double occupancy and up to a maximum capacity of 6,988 passengers as well as a 2,300 crew. There are 16 decks for guest use, 20 restaurants, 4 pools and 2,867 cabins.

Wonder of the Seas has eight different "neighbourhoods", including an all new suite neighbourhood.

Facilities include a children's water park, a children's playground, a full-size basketball court, an ice-skating rink, a surf simulator, a zip line that is 10 decks high, a 1400-seat theatre, an outdoor aquatic theatre with 30-foot (9.1 m) high platforms, and two 43-foot (13 m) rock-climbing walls.

As with all Oasis-class ships, one of the special features on board is the Central Park, which consists of over 10,000 real plants.