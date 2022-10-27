It could be a fantastic end to the year for Rafa Nadal. Earlier this month he became a father and now he is aiming to end the year as World Number 1.

But his arch-rival Novak Djokovic says: “I’m going to Paris. I am preparing for the last two tournaments of the year, the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals. I feel good. The last two competitions, in Astana and Tel Aviv, and the titles won have raised my level of confidence as well as my motivation.”